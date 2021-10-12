Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of The Carlyle Group worth $21,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,904,000 after purchasing an additional 971,904 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,518,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,564,000 after purchasing an additional 126,708 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CG opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.15. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.76 million. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $97,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,052,460.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 16,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $804,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock worth $532,749,616. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

