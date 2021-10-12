Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.19% of AMERCO worth $21,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 11.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 13.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 6.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UHAL opened at $690.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $654.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $610.32. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $345.19 and a 1 year high of $703.12.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

