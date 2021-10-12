Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 797,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.42% of Virtu Financial worth $22,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIRT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,440,000 after purchasing an additional 247,045 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2,626.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 116,452 shares during the period. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of -0.30.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

