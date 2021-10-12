Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $20,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,299,000 after purchasing an additional 205,587 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period.

Shares of EWT opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $65.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

