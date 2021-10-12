Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,659 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.20% of Veritex worth $21,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Veritex during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $526,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,363 shares in the company, valued at $13,530,094.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454 in the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

