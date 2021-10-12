Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 7,114 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.51% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $21,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 658.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $288,000.

NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.64. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 52-week low of $60.16 and a 52-week high of $80.49.

