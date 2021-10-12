Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Overstock.com worth $20,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 700.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSTK stock opened at $75.87 on Tuesday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 4.41.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $794.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

OSTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.40.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

