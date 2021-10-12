Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,794,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Service Properties Trust worth $22,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,548 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,158,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 586,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 493,236 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,174,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of SVC opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. On average, analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.