Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,311 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.00% of Century Communities worth $22,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,952,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2,164.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 212,819 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,720,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 121.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after acquiring an additional 129,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 168.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average of $67.92.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

