Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,692 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,875,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,191,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF stock opened at $114.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.63 and its 200 day moving average is $115.57. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $121.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.