Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,190 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.99% of Xencor worth $19,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Xencor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 118,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Xencor by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Xencor by 716.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Xencor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Xencor by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

XNCR opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. The business had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. Research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

