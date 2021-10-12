Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 104,257 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,497,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,257 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.19% of Yext worth $21,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yext by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,599 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Yext by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,839,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,519,000 after acquiring an additional 244,090 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Yext by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,975,000 after acquiring an additional 368,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yext by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 117,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Yext by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,130,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $320,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $292,430.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,174.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,080 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YEXT opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

