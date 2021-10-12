Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,692 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.90% of TechTarget worth $19,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in TechTarget by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 137.77 and a beta of 0.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $1,211,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,574 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,758 over the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.