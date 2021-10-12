Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 175,180 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,134,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.13% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $21,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,620,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,103,000 after acquiring an additional 359,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 508.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 606,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 506,461 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354,534 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at about $912,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 3.23. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

PTEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

