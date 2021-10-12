Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 27,349 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,349 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.45% of uniQure worth $20,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QURE. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in uniQure by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,394,000 after purchasing an additional 98,261 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in uniQure by 1,157.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 67,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QURE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $27,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,732 shares of company stock worth $1,238,993. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95. uniQure has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $463.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

