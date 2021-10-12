Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,812 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.84% of Heska worth $20,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Heska by 144.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,305,000 after acquiring an additional 92,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heska by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,415,000 after acquiring an additional 59,872 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in Heska by 83.4% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Heska by 1,034.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heska by 605.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSKA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

In other news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSKA opened at $254.70 on Tuesday. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,340.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

