Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 52,136 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.98% of NetScout Systems worth $20,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NTCT opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.27, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.