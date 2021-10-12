Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,579,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.78% of iShares Global Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 105,477.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,334,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 276.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,835 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 45,686.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,393 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,120.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,202,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $85,035,000.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $80.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.08. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

