Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.56

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.56 and traded as low as $14.92. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 815 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.02%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

In other Bank of the James Financial Group news, Director Watt R. Foster, Jr. bought 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,826 shares of company stock valued at $181,599. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOTJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 36,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 729.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91,483 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 175,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

