Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Bank OZK has increased its dividend by 195.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Bank OZK has a payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank OZK to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

NASDAQ OZK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.16. 340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,402. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.82.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

