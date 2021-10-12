BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Stock Holdings Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of BankUnited worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 271.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,684,000 after purchasing an additional 610,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,745,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after buying an additional 487,723 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,379,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,573,000 after buying an additional 398,902 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,161,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,138,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,620,000 after buying an additional 193,890 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $231.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

