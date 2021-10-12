Barclays Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €43.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €41.50 ($48.82).

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

