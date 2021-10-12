Barclays Increases Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target to GBX 995

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 995 ($13.00) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Numis Securities upgraded Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electrocomponents presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,169.60 ($15.28).

Shares of LON:ECM opened at GBX 1,069 ($13.97) on Tuesday. Electrocomponents has a 12-month low of GBX 672.50 ($8.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,135 ($14.83). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,065.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,043.91. The company has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 38.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

