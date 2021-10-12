Barclays Increases Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $65.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $64.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

Essent Group stock opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,590.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,272,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,029,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,193,000 after acquiring an additional 518,905 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 696.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 189,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,542,000 after acquiring an additional 160,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

