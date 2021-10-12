Barclays Increases MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $72.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MET. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

MetLife stock opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MetLife stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,542,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,346,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.32% of MetLife worth $3,420,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

