Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SGPYY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of SGPYY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.01. 15,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,509. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.91. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Fiduciary

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.