Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SGPYY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of SGPYY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.01. 15,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,509. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.91. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.