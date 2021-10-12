Barclays Upgrades Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) to “Overweight”

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 170 ($2.22). Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:ALFA opened at GBX 172.15 ($2.25) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. Alfa Financial Software has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.92 ($2.66). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 157.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 142.96. The company has a market cap of £516.45 million and a PE ratio of 24.23.

About Alfa Financial Software

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

