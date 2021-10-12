Barclays Upgrades Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) to “Overweight”

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 170 ($2.22). Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON:ALFA opened at GBX 172.15 ($2.25) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. Alfa Financial Software has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.92 ($2.66). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 157.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 142.96. The company has a market cap of £516.45 million and a PE ratio of 24.23.
About Alfa Financial Software
See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.