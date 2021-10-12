Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

ABX stock opened at C$23.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.26. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$22.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of C$41.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.01.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.73 billion. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.5900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 19.72%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

