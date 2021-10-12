Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Holdings Cut by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 68,708 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,223,643,000 after buying an additional 5,378,713 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 172,930 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 26,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 20.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,700 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.