Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.26

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.26 and traded as low as C$23.08. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$23.09, with a volume of 4,364,916 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$24.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.73 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.5900001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.72%.

About Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

