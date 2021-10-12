Bata Hits Market Cap of $173,793.37 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Bata has a total market capitalization of $173,793.37 and $10.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bata has traded up 22.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.53 or 0.00297562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000670 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bata is bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

