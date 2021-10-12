Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) and First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Critical Analysis

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) and First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bay Banks of Virginia and First Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bay Banks of Virginia $55.38 million 2.27 $7.06 million N/A N/A First Financial $202.96 million 2.75 $53.84 million $3.93 10.87

First Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Profitability

This table compares Bay Banks of Virginia and First Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay Banks of Virginia N/A N/A N/A First Financial 29.63% 9.91% 1.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of First Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of First Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bay Banks of Virginia and First Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A First Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

First Financial beats Bay Banks of Virginia on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bay Banks of Virginia Company Profile

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; purchased loans; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans. The company also provides credit cards; and insurance, online banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, analysis checking, cash management deposit, wire, direct deposit payroll, lockbox, positive pay, and remote deposit services, as well as a line of commercial lending options. In addition, it offers management services, including estate planning and settlement, as well as trust administration, investment, and wealth management services; and revocable and irrevocable living trusts, testamentary trusts, custodial accounts, investment planning, brokerage services, investment managed accounts, and managed and self-directed rollover individual retirement accounts for personal and corporate trusts. As of March 9, 2020, the company operated 17 banking offices located throughout greater Richmond region, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, and the Hampton Roads region. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

