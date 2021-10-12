BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Position Increased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in BCE by 1,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 19,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

