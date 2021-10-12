Beacon Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001222 BTC on popular exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $3,881.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00032643 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000539 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

