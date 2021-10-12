BeatzCoin (BTZC) Trading Up 103.4% This Week

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $136.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 103.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000480 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000713 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00042127 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BTZC is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,440,782,357 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

