Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $131.94

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.94 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 130.98 ($1.71). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 133 ($1.74), with a volume of 81,139 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEG. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 163 ($2.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The company has a market capitalization of £202.40 million and a P/E ratio of 1,330.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 131.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.00%.

About Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.