BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Holdings Trimmed by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $14,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BeiGene by 4.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,901,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in BeiGene by 28.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in BeiGene during the second quarter valued at about $22,444,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in BeiGene by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $363.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $219.20 and a 1 year high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 43,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total value of $5,779,100.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,849,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,713,725.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $168,307.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 305,824 shares in the company, valued at $94,967,526.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 565,258 shares of company stock valued at $75,736,510. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

