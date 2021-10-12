Belt (BELT) Trading Up 83.4% Over Last Week

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the US dollar. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt coin can now be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00124578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00076901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,572.10 or 1.00132694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.28 or 0.06242122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

