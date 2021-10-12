Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $251.80

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 251.80 ($3.29) and traded as low as GBX 249.85 ($3.26). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 256.50 ($3.35), with a volume of 25,566 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 284.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 251.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The firm has a market cap of £95.65 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Belvoir Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

In other Belvoir Group news, insider Dorian Gonsalves sold 482,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £1,205,000 ($1,574,340.21).

Belvoir Group Company Profile

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 418 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

