BENQI Price Up 3.7% This Week (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $38.05 million and $5.50 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00058389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00120663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00074527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,645.81 or 1.00015851 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.20 or 0.06130637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

