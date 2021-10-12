Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €109.00 Price Target

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been given a €109.00 ($128.24) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.10 ($102.47) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €99.30 ($116.82).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €78.65 ($92.53) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €87.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €89.16. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €77.10 ($90.71) and a 12-month high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.