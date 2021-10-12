Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VEOEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

VEOEY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.45. 11,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $35.54.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

