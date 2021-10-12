Berenberg Bank Trims ASOS (LON:ASC) Target Price to GBX 5,500

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 138.39% from the stock’s current price.

ASC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on ASOS in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,729.23 ($74.85).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 2,307.14 ($30.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 13.24. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,275 ($29.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,516.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,427.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.99.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

