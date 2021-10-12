Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.22

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.22 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 15.52 ($0.20). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.21), with a volume of 20,241 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £40.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.22.

Berkeley Energia Company Profile (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

