Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Has $29.59 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 85,900.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.5% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $8.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,254.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,964. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,355.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,370.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

