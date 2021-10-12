Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Has $42.18 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 17,530 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 4.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $42,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 72,656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 217.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after buying an additional 566,506 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after buying an additional 452,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $232,871,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $17.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $809.10. The company had a trading volume of 605,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,418,877. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $379.11 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $737.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $682.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $801.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $614.55.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

