Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Has $48.88 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 5.7% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $48,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.81. 197,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,377,417. The firm has a market cap of $301.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

