Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,210 shares during the quarter. HubSpot makes up 2.7% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of HubSpot worth $22,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 146.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.32.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $92.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $775.05. 17,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,752. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $675.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.24. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.87 and a twelve month high of $736.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.02 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,567 shares of company stock worth $21,130,215 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

