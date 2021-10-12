Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Makes New $17.05 Million Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 67,300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $17,047,000. Coinbase Global comprises about 2.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,269,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total transaction of $5,157,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $188,596,025.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 928,604 shares of company stock valued at $240,437,560.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $8.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.68. 100,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,769. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COIN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.63.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

