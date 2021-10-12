Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 601,600.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,160 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications comprises 2.7% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $23,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after buying an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after buying an additional 1,242,072 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,999,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.08, for a total value of $3,011,316.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,880,512.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total value of $30,241,055.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $63,444,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.83.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $256.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,998. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.11 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 76.82, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.78.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

